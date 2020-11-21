WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man was struck and killed by a car in Waterbury on Friday night.
Police said the crash occurred in the area of 62 Chase Avenue.
According to police, the 41-year-old man was crossing Chase Avenue from the southbound side of the road when he was hit by a Honda Civic.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Waterbury police.
