WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man has died after being hit by a car in Wallingford on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the scene on Yale Avenue at the intersection of Old Yale Avenue around 3:35 p.m.
Investigation revealed that 66-year-old Leonard James of Meriden was driving when he pulled over on Yale Avenue and parked his car.
James then got out of his car, crossed the road where he was seen picking up an object.
He was then struck by a car when attempting to cross the street to return to his parked car.
James later died from his injuries.
Police said this area of town is heavily traveled and was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.
The driver has been identified and is not facing charges at this time.
Anyone who has any information is being asked to contact Wallingford Police at 203-294-2818.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.