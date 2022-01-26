WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was struck and killed while crossing a street in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.
Police said the unidentified 68-year-old victim was struck by the driver of a box truck at the intersection of East Main and North Elm streets just after 9:30 a.m.
The victim was brought to St. Mary's Hospital where he died.
Police said the truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
No other details were released.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-346-3975.
