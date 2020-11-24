VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- A man has died after being struck by a car in Vernon on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 3 p.m. on Phoenix Street.
Police said the car involved took off from the scene after the man was struck.
He was pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived.
The victim's name has not yet been released, but police say he is a Vernon resident.
The crash remains under investigation.
Detectives are canvassing the area and seeking witnesses and video from home surveillance cameras of the crash scene and surrounding streets.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon police.
