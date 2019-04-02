GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Train delays along the CT shoreline were reported for several hours on Tuesday after a man was struck and killed by a work train.
It happened in Guilford on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Dept. of Transportation.
Shoreline East said around 1:50 p.m. that train service would resume shortly.
Both Amtrak and Shoreline East reported delays on Tuesday.
Guilford police said a 55-year-old man died after being hit by the train.
There were no passengers on the train at the time.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.