SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A man was injured after being hit by a driver in Southington on Thursday night.
Police said the crash happened on West Street near the main entrance for the ESPN campus.
They identified the victim as 30-year-old Michael Etcheto.
Etcheto was walking northbound in the southbound lane of the road when he was hit by a commercial van.
He was brought to a hospital. His injuries were described by police as serious.
Officials said the driver of the van remained on the scene and was not hurt.
West Street was closed near ESPN for a few hours while police investigated the crash.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Southington police at 860-378-1600 extension 2457.
