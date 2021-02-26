HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A 65-year-old man was killed while crossing a street in Hamden on Thursday night.
Police identified the victim as Calvin Washington.
Washington was said to have been crossing Dixwell Avenue from the east side around 6 p.m.
Police said he was struck by a driver who was headed northbound.
Washington was transported to a hospital where he died.
Dixwell Avenue was closed for seven hours while police investigated.
No charges were filed.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-281-8222.
