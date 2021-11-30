UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- A man near Mohegan Sun casino gambled with his life recently when he got hit by a train.
A 64-year-old man, apparently fishing on the Providence and Worcester Rail trestle that crosses Trading Cove, got hit and critically injured by a southbound freight train.
The engineer called 911 as he came to a stop.
Within seconds, Montville dispatch contacted Mohegan Tribal Public Safety and they deployed the EMTs and the fire team.
“I don’t know how bad the person was injured, so we got down there as fast as we could,” explained Clifford Barrows, Mohegan Tribal Police officer.
Barrows was one of the first hero responders to get to the remote scene that borders the sprawling tribal reservation along the Thames River.
“I could tell he was injured severely, but he was alive, conscious, barely conscious,” he explained.
But time was running out, and mutual aid from Mohegan, East Great Plain, Norwich police, and a boat from the Mohegan fire company all converged on the remote scene.
“What surprised me the most is how far that we were going to have to go to get him and how we were going to get him out,” said Gregory Licata, a firefighter EMT.
“This man had significant injuries that needed help in stabilizing,” said Anthony Zeppieri, a paramedic.
It took 26 minutes to get the victim secured safely into a stokes basket, then lowered into a boat that whisked him to a waiting ambulance.
“So many people worked so well together, it was amazing how quickly it could be done,” said paramedic Michael Hewko.
“We cover most of southeastern Connecticut on a daily basis and respond to such incidents,” said Mohegan Director of Public Safety Jeffrey Hotsky.
For this difficult rescue, recognition by tribal leaders.
“We train for the inevitable. It happened that night and all that were involved did an amazing job,” Licata said.
Today, that victim is alive and recovering.
“We know that from a bigger picture that our region, our area, we respond to just about everything, so we have to have that capability,” said Tribal Ambassador Mark Brown.
