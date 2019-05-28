NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police said a person was hit by a vehicle following a dispute in the area of Whalley Avenue and Sherman Avenue.
Whalley Avenue is closed from Sherman Avenue to Hudson Street.
The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police said the dispute involved two men.
Over the course of the altercation, police said one of the men struck the other with a vehicle and fled the scene.
The victim was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. He was listed in critical condition, according to police.
Six police cruisers were on the scene near a Mobil gas station.
Officers said they expect to be there for several hours.
The victim has not been identified.
Police said they expect to release more information as they gather it.
Eyewitness News has a crew on scene.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
