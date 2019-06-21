NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to a report of a person who was struck by a vehicle in New Haven.
The victim was described as a 44-year-old man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, it happened around 5:45 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Trumbull Street and Hillhouse Avenue.
The intersection was closed, but police said it was expected to reopen shortly after 8:30 a.m.
Police said the vehicle remained at the scene.
The victim was sent to the hospital. Police said he was in stable condition.
No other details were released.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.