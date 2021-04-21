WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck by a driver on Interstate 395 in Waterford on Tuesday afternoon.
State police said it happened on the northbound side of the highway just north of exit 2 around 4:25 p.m.
Troopers said the victim, identified as a 63-year-old Norwich man, had been driving on the highway when the cover of his 2008 Chevrolet Colorado dislodged and struck a 2016 BMW 750i.
He pulled over to the right side and left his vehicle.
The victim then tried to make it to the center median and was struck in the center lane by the driver of a 2020 Honda Civic LX.
The 63-year-old suffered serious injuries and needed to be airlifted to Hartford Hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact state police at 860-848-6500 ext. 5045.
