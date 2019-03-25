MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A vehicle struck a pedestrian in Milford early Monday morning.
According to police, it happened at East Broadway and Naugatuck Avenue around 2 a.m.
The area is closed.
Police said the pedestrian suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
They also said the driver was arrested a short distance away; however, charges are still pending.
The identities of both the driver and the victim were not released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.