NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in New Haven on Monday night.
Police said the victim was a 49-year-old man from New Haven.
They said they started to receive 911 calls about it just before 10 p.m.
The incident happened on Chapel Street, between Norton Street and Ellsworth Avenue.
However, the victim was actually found on Greenwood Street between Gilbert Avenue and George Street.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity has not yet been released.
A description of the driver and the involved vehicle were not available.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact New Haven police.
