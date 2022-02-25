STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man has died after police said he was struck by a snow plow.
It all unfolded Friday around 7:45 in the morning at the StoneRidge Retirement Home on Jerry Browne Road.
Police say the man, a resident of the retirement home, was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
He is only being identified as a 91-year-old man.
Stonington Police noted that the plow belonged to a private company employed by StoneRidge.
The circumstances surrounding the accident remain under investigation.
