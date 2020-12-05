MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford police have identified a man who was struck and killed by a car on Friday night.
Officials say it happened Friday around 6:47 p.m. in front of the Big Y on Boston Post Road.
The vehicle was traveling eastbound when it struck the man.
He has been identified as 71-year-old Jeanmarie Goldstein, of Milford.
The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Milford police at 203-783-4792.
