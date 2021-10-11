BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver in Bridgeport on Sunday.
It happened at North Avenue and French Street just before 9 p.m.
Police said the pedestrian was crossing from the south side of the street to the north side when he was struck in the left travel lane by a dark unidentified vehicle.
Officers have identified the victim, but withheld the name until his family could be notified.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.
