HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man who was shot in the leg crashed the car he was driving in Hartford early Friday morning.
Police only identified the victim as a 47-year-old man.
They said he was in stable condition.
Police said the incident spanned from between Mountford and Crown streets on Julius Street.
Officers responded around 1 a.m.
Three vehicles are involved in the investigation, according to Police.
A red sedan is inside an area that has been cordoned off by officers on scene. The vehicle has one bullet hole in its windshield and several on a side window.
Evidence markers were placed at the crime scene near several vehicles.
No other details were released.
