HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting Thursday night.
Emergency crews are treating a victim on Judson Street.
The victim is suffering from a non-life-threatening injury to the leg.
Police said the location of where the shooting took place is unknown at this time.
There is no word on a suspect description.
