HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man suffering from mental health issues has been reported missing in Hartford.
On Friday, Skyler I. Edwards was reported missing by his family.
Edwards reportedly takes daily medications and has not bee seen since Friday at 5 a.m.
He is described as a 22-year-old black male, 5’4” tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
No clothing description was provided.
