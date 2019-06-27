NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are on the scene of a shooting in New Haven Thursday night.
The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Orchard Street between Dickerman and Goffe Streets.
According to police, an adult male gunshot victim was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any information is asked to contact New Haven police.
