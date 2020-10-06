NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries from being struck by a driver in New Haven on Monday.
It happened on Foxon Boulevard at Quinnipiac Avenue just before 8:30 p.m.
The victim was only identified as a 27-year-old man from Hamden.
The victim had head trauma and internal injuries, police said. An ambulance transported him to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was in critical condition at last check.
Investigators believe, before the incident, that the pedestrian stood on the sidewalk on the north side of Foxon Boulevard.
A 61-year-old woman from Meriden who drove an Infiniti G37 traveled westbound on Foxon Boulevard.
As the Infiniti driver and traffic approached the Quinnipiac Avenue intersection, the pedestrian walked into the roadway. After a collision, the driver traveled through the intersection and came to a stop.
The Infiniti operator remained on scene and was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation by the New Haven police accident reconstruction team. For further investigation and mechanical inspection, officers said they impounded the midsize car.
Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.
