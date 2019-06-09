NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Police are investigating a shooting that left one man with life-threatening injuries on Saturday night.
Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls of a person shot around 11:39 p.m. on Button Street between Spring Street and Putnam Street.
When officers arrived with New Haven Fire and American Medical Response, they located a gunshot victim in a parked vehicle.
The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, said police.
Witnesses are urged to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.
