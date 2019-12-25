WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - State Police are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Westbrook on Tuesday.
Police say an injured man was found laying in Spencer Plains Road around 4:50 p.m.
The man was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene, said police.
State Police believes the evading vehicle may be a gray or silver 2007-2009 Acura MDX.
Police say the victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Trooper Borelli of Troop F at 860-399-2100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.