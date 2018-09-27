WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in West Haven Wednesday night.
Police said it happened at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Center Street.
The initial call to police was for a “breach of peace” complaint near Burger King. Then, the parties involved moved to the area of Campbell and Center where the man was hit.
Police said it is unclear what part, if any, the breach played in the person having been hit.
A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
All parties involved remained at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
