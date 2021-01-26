GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man was seriously injured after falling into an open foundation hole in Glastonbury on Tuesday.
Glastonbury police said around 3 p.m., police, fire, and EMS were dispatched to Redwood Lane for the report of the fall.
Officials said a man had fallen into an open foundation hole at a home construction site.
The victim was brought to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.
No additional details were provided at this time.
