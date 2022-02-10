HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police say a man was taken to the hospital for serious injuries for a shooting in Hartford Thursday evening.
Officers responded to the shooting on Gillette Street around 5:33 p.m.
Authorities say they found a male victim in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim is in critical condition at the hospital.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
