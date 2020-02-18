NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in New Haven Monday night.
It happened just after 8 p.m. on Columbus Avenue near West Street.
When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they found the man lying in the road.
Police said the car that hit him fled the scene.
The man was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6304.
