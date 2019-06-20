NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot overnight in New Haven.
Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, on Irvington Street near Townsend Avenue.
Officers remain at the scene to investigate.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.