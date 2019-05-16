PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) -- A motorcyclist has serious injuries following a crash on Route 66 in Portland on Wednesday.
Police said the crash happened on Main Street at the intersection of Marlborough Street.
An SUV and the motorcycle collided.
Police said the woman driving the SUV, identified as Donna Downing, was charged with driving under the influence at the time of the crash.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact police.
