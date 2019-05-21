GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man fell into a machine at a company in Glastonbury overnight.
According to the Glastonbury Police Department, the incident happened at EDAC Technologies on National Drive.
The victim, only identified as a 58-year-old man, was said to be an employee of the company.
Firefighters responded around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
They said that they were able to extricate the man from an industrial CNC vertical turning center machine after he had become trapped.
Severe leg injuries were reported.
The person was transported to Hartford Hospital by the Life Star emergency helicopter.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified and will investigate how the incident happened.
