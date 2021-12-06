BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges in connection with a murder that happened in Bridgeport on Friday.
Bridgeport police said they arrested 28-year-old Miguel Rojas.
Jalen Parilla was identified as the victim.
Police said on Monday that Rojas surrendered to them.
He was charged with murder, use of a firearm in a felony, carrying a pistol without a permit, and risk of injury to a child.
His bond was set at $1 million and he was given a court date of Monday.
