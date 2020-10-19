BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A man who was identified as a person of interest in a Bridgeport murder investigation has been arrested at the Canadian border.
On October 18, 2020, Jennifer Brelsford was found dead inside her home on Goddard Avenue.
Detectives determined the person of interest to be Corey Ramos, who is the estranged boyfriend of Brelsford.
It was determined that Ramos fled the state and crossed into Vermont on Sunday, after the murder.
Law enforcement in surrounding states were told to be on the lookout for Ramos.
On Monday, Ramos attempted to illegally cross the norther border from Vermont into Canada. U.S. Border Agents, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers worked together to detain Ramos over the border in Canada.
He was transferred back into the custody of U.S. law enforcement.
Ramos is being held by Vermont State Police and issued a felony warrant in Connecticut that charges hi with two counts of violating a protective order.
It is anticipated that Ramos will be charged with the murder of Brelsford in the coming days and he will be extradited back to Connecticut.
