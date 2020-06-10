MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man suspected a killing a woman in Middletown has been captured in George.
Middletown Police said 37-year-old William Bigaud was taken into custody on I-85 in Georgia after a traffic stop.
Police said investigators were at an address on Green Street on Monday morning.
They said they found a woman who appeared to have died from multiple stab wounds.
Middletown police hold an active extraditable arrest warrant for Bigaud for murder, home invasion, reckless endangerment, and risk of injury to a minor.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
Police are still investigating the stabbing and anyone with information is being asked to call Middletown police at 860-638-4000.
Black crime matters.
