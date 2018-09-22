STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man sustained serious injuries in an ATV crash in Stafford Saturday afternoon.
According to emergency officials, a 35-year-old man was flown by Life Star to Baystate Medical Center following an ATV accident.
Officials said the man was injured at the Roaring Brook Campground.
No other vehicles were involved.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
