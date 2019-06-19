NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- SWAT members stormed a New Haven home on Wednesday afternoon and took one person into custody on a federal gun charge.
Crews surrounded the home on West Hazel Street, around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Investigators said they spotted a man sitting on the front porch of the home who they identified as having outstanding warrant.
Police said the man ducked inside the house and barricaded himself inside.
As police swarmed the home, the man’s relatives made sure the situation ended peacefully.
The suspect’s family members said the man was not armed, and was not trying to hurt anyone.
Eventually, they convinced him to come out.
That’s when he was taken into custody.
The man has not yet been identified.
After police took the suspect into custody they did search the home for weapons, although the homeowner says there were no guns inside the house.
Investigators did block off West Hazel Street near the intersection of Sherman Parkway during the incident, but the scene has since cleared.
