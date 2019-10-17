NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A man was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after becoming pinned under a fallen tree in New London.
Firefighters said it happened in the area of Ocean Avenue and Shirley Lane on Thursday morning.
The man was rescued from underneath the tree and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
When it comes to power lines, New London police remind folks:
- Stay as far away as possible from downed wires and fallen trees that could have wires caught in them
- Don’t touch anything or anyone that’s touching a downed wire
- Assume all wires are energized
- Know where power lines are at all times
- Contact the police and fire departments
