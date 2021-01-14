PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) – A man was taken by Lifestar after a fire in a garage at a home in Portland on Thursday.
Emergency crews responded to a two-car garage behind a home on Earle Street that caught on fire.
Officials said a man and a car were inside the garage when the fire started.
The man was taken to hospital by Lifestar, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
