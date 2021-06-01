SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The number of properties in Southington a 74-year-old man is accused of shooting at is up to seven, according to police.

Douglas Floyd Gollnick of Plantsville remained hospitalized on Tuesday morning.

He has yet to be charged in any of the incidents. However, police said they have charges ready for two of them so far.

Police released a brief update on Tuesday morning.

They added a third address on Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, the Polumbo's Service Center at 828 Meriden-Waterbury Tpke.

The list of Southington addresses Gollnick is accused of firing upon now includes:

2344 Meriden Waterbury Tpke.

376 North Star Dr.

70 Meriden Ave.

750 Meriden Waterbury Tpke.

156 School St.

216 Flanders Rd.

828 Meriden Waterbury Tpke.

Another location, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cromwell was added to the list on Tuesday.

Police said they were first called around 6:30 p.m. Sunday by a person at 2344 Meriden Waterbury Tpke. The caller reported shots being heard. Police determined that 16 shots were fired at the home.

Man suspected of shooting at 6 locations in Southington, including homes and a church A man is accused of shooting at buildings and homes in Southington, then leading police on a pursuit into Portland.

Close the same time, shots were heard outside of a home on School Street. Between 12 and 15 shots were fired. Police said bullets entered a bedroom.

Shortly after that, a person heard a noise outside of a home on Flanders Road and witnessed a man in a black truck out front. The person later found 16 bullet holes in the home's garage door.

Just before 7:15 p.m., police said they received another call from someone on North Star Drive. That caller reported four to five shots. Property damage was reported.

About a half an hour later, an alarm for broken glass was triggered at the Hartford HealthCare Group on Meriden Avenue.

After that, around 8:55 p.m., a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 750 Meriden-Waterbury Tpke. reported a shooting. However, police believe that incident happened earlier.

The Polumbo's Service Center on Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike discovered 12 bullet holes in its overhead doors. However, it's unclear at what time the doors were hit.

A shooting incident was also reported in Bristol at some point on Sunday.

Tuesday, police in Cromwell revealed that a church in their town was also shot while people were inside. The location was another Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints location on South Street. They reported multiple bullet holes in glass doors and windows. No one was hurt. It was confirmed later on Tuesday that this was connected to the Southington shooting.

When Southington officers arrived at the Hartford HealthCare Group on Meriden Avenue, they said they found a Chevy Silverado and a suspect who matched a description from a report in Bristol. They saw him holding a rifle and heard shots being fired.

The suspect got into his truck and led officers on a pursuit onto the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown. Police eventually stopped him on the Portland side of the bridge. They said he somehow suffered minor injuries.

Officers said they seized a .22 caliber long rifle and a handgun.

Gollnick was later identified as the suspect. He had no known criminal history.

Police said they plan to charge him with criminal attempt at first-degree assault, unlawful discharge, reckless endangerment, criminal use of a firearm, first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, and engaging in a pursuit for the incidents on North Star Drive and Meriden Avenue. More charges are expected as police wrap up their investigations at the other locations.

Police said all of the locations reported some association with Gollnick, though the motive remains unclear.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Southington police at 860-621-0101.