HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were shot.
On Dec. 18, around 7:58 p.m., officers responded to 2383 Main Street due to a shot spotter activation.
When they arrived, police found evidence of gunfire.
The two victims went to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.
