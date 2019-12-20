ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A workplace accident nearly killed an Ellington town employee, but thanks to a split-second reaction from a first responder, that man is alive.
Shawn Bull is standing in the kitchen drinking coffee with a new group of lifelong friends.
This past June, Bull almost lost his life.
“I was just using a concrete chop saw and it kicked back, it hit me in the throat,” Bull said. “There was blood everywhere.”
A normal day on the job with Ellington Public Works, one Bull’s had for the last 11 years, turned terrifying.
But it was the quick thinking of his coworker, a former Army medic, that helped save Bull.
“Packed it back up, and just held pressure on those two veins I saw where the blood was coming from,” said Rich Daughtery.
It was an excruciatingly long eight minutes until first responders arrived.
“Rich was holding direct pressure, which is what saved him. And I took over direct pressure, we moved him onto a backboard and onto our stretcher. He started to bleed again, so I requested quick clot,” said Tonya Glomboske, EMT.
State Police also carry quick clot, a medical dressing with a chemical to help stop bleeding.
“Using the quick clot was something that was very important, and we recognized that immediately,” said Trooper First Class Tim Merrill.
Bull credits everyone who helped get him to the hospital and is able to thank them in person.
“Obviously, that’s our job, but it’s always good to hear that someone’s life is impacted and is still here,” Merrill said.
Bull also says now he knows it wasn’t his time.
“Thanks to the people that were there. I’m glad that they were there at the time because I wouldn’t have made it if it wasn’t for people who had training and knew what they were doing and stayed calm. Period,” Bull said.
