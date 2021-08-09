PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man involved in a hit-and-run in Plainfield earlier this month was apprehended during a traffic stop over the weekend.
Police arrested 47-year-old Jamie York on charges of OUI, failure to drive in an established lane, and an outstanding arrest warrant that had been issued out of Plainfield that stemmed from an incident back in 2019.
Back on August 6 of this year, York had crashed his vehicle in the area of 245 Canterbury Road in Plainfield and fled the area on foot.
No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Two days later, Ledyard Police arrested York during a motor vehicle stop.
Investigators found that York was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time.
York was also charged in connection with the hit-and-run that happened in Plainfield.
His bond had been set at $25,000 and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
