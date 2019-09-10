WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A man threatening to harm himself inside a Windsor Locks hotel caused a large police presence Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to the Candlewood Suites on Ella Grass Turnpike around 1:30 p.m.
Officers were notified by Veteran's Administration Doctors in Tennessee that a patient working on a project in Connecticut was having a medical episode.
The patient threatened to harm himself and claimed he had a gun.
He was taken to the hospital without incident and no gun was found inside the hotel.
Police said no charges will be filed.
(3) comments
Ella Grasso Boulevard_(not grass) Named after a former CT governor!
Large police presence at Candlewood Suites on Ella Grass Turnpike, Windsor Locks, CT.
State Police Swat team in armored vehicle , multi Ambulances, multiple police cars, and state forensic van present.
Swat team in armored vehicle , multi Ambulances and state forensic van present.
