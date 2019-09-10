A large police investigation is underway at a hotel in Windsor Locks.

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A man threatening to harm himself inside a Windsor Locks hotel caused a large police presence Tuesday afternoon. 

Police were called to the Candlewood Suites on Ella Grass Turnpike around 1:30 p.m.

Officers were notified by Veteran's Administration Doctors in Tennessee that a patient working on a project in Connecticut was having a medical episode. 

The patient threatened to harm himself and claimed he had a gun. 

He was taken to the hospital without incident and no gun was found inside the hotel. 

Police said no charges will be filed. 

Springtime
Springtime

Ella Grasso Boulevard_(not grass) Named after a former CT governor!

Eyes On The Issues
Eyes On The Issues

Large police presence at Candlewood Suites on Ella Grass Turnpike, Windsor Locks, CT.

State Police Swat team in armored vehicle , multi Ambulances, multiple police cars, and state forensic van present.

Eyes On The Issues
Eyes On The Issues

Swat team in armored vehicle , multi Ambulances and state forensic van present.

