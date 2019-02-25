MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A man was placed under arrest after allegedly threatening a comedian at the Funny Bone Comedy Club.
The incident happened on Friday night around 8:30 p.m.
Police said they received a report of a man threatening the comedian that night, Ares Spears.
The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Michael Perrone, was a member of the audience.
Perrone had been heckling Spears and a verbal exchange took place between the two.
After the exchange, Perrone left the venue and police said when he was leaving he pulled out a folding knife and threatened to be waiting outside for Spears.
Perrone told the police he had been made fun of by Spears.
The knife was not found on Perrone, but it was found that he had discarded it into a planter outside of the comedy club entrance as he left the club.
Perrone was charged with threatening, breach of peace, and tampering with evidence.
He will appear in court in March.
