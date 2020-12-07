HARTFORD (WFSB) - A man was arrested and is expected to be charged with murder for a homicide that happened last month in Hartford.
Police said they have 38-year-old Craig Gore, whom they said is also known as "Apex," in custody.
According to police, Gore shot and killed 28-year-old Guillermo Rivera on Nov. 8 at an address on McKinley Street.
Officers were called to the scene following a Shot Spotter system activation around 4:57 a.m.
The victim was given immediate medical care, then transported to Hartford Hospital where he died.
Detectives from the Major Crimes Division investigated.
They said Rivera was shot multiple times.
Gore was arrested on Nov. 17 on a drug-related crime and is expected to formally be charged with murder in the immediate future, according to police.
Anyone with information on this case can call 860-722-TIPS (8477).
We don't need police coming with yellow tape,we need them on the street to prevent things like this from happening.
