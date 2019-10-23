WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A suspected love triangle that turned deadly will lead to murder charges for a man in Windsor Locks.

According to police on Wednesday, 38-year-old Antwon Barnes will be charged with murder, criminal attempt at murder and first-degree larceny.

+2 Police identify victim, suspect in Windsor Locks murder A man wanted in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Windsor Locks has been taken into custody in Hartford.

They said he killed 35-year-old Leroy Jefferson on Tuesday.

His bond will be $2 million.

Barnes is already in custody as a "person of interest" in the case, but has been admitted to a local hospital for a health issue.

Due to those circumstances, he hasn't been formerly charged or arraigned, police said.

He is currently under police watch.

Police said it'll be up to the court on how they wish to proceed with the arraignment process.

However, Barnes' arrest warrant has been signed by the judge.

Barnes eventually surrendered to police in Hartford on Tuesday.

They believe his crime was a crime of passion with a woman at the center.

According to police, the woman who saw the shooting had a baby with Barnes and was dating the victim.

They said she too was almost hurt. Barnes pointed his gun at her but it didn't fire.

The scene unfolded at the Bradley House Apartments in Windsor Locks earlier in the day on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said they heard more than a dozen shots fired at the apartments. They reported that Barnes got into a fight with Jefferson.

Jefferson was shot nearly a dozen times, including once in the head, police said.

"It's fortunate for all of us that it ended this way," said Lt. Paul Cherniack, Windsor Locks police. "It's already a horrible tragedy and if you added continued violence, it wouldn't be good for anyone, so we are thankful for this resolution, as horrific as the case is."

The search for Barnes put Windsor Locks schools into a soft lockdown.

He turned himself in to officers in Hartford a couple of hours after the shooting.

"People turn themselves in on a variety of charges everyday, warrants or otherwise," explained Lt. Paul Cicero, Hartford police. "For a homicide it doesn’t happen too much, but we certainly recommend that the way he did it was very proper, he surrendered peacefully, and that’s the way we would like it."

Police said they will release more information on the case later in the day on Wednesday.