MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man charged in connection with the death of another man on a property in Milford is scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday.
According to police, 57-year-old Ricky Garcia attacked 49-year-old Christopher Peckham outside of Peckham's home on Anderson Avenue following an altercation.
Garcia has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.
Peckham was found to be dead by the time first responders arrived on Sunday night.
Garcia was reportedly the person who called 911.
Police said Peckham's body was found at the bottom of a handicap ramp. He was face up and appeared to have several blunt trauma wounds and bruises on his face, eyes, torso, chest and legs. He also had lacerations.
Investigators said they looked into the case for 23 hours.
The investigation led to Garcia, whom they accused of assaulting Peckham with his hands and feet inside a home on the property. Then he and another man dragged Peckham outside. At that point, however, Peckham was believed to have still been alive.
Garcia told detectives that he remembered kicking Peckham two times and that afterward, Peckham lied limp.
He said he could not remember any other details.
Garcia was held on a $250,000 bond.
He'll face a judge in Milford Superior Court on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.