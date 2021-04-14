MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Meriden police have arrested a man accused of killing his brother.
Last Saturday, police responded to Midstate Medical Hospital for the report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He later passed away.
The victim was identified as 38-year-old Dante Smith.
During the course of the investigation, police said they identified the suspect as Dante’s brother, 29-year-old Anthony Smith.
Police said Anthony told them he accidentally shot his brother with a rifle.
He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree manslaughter with a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. He's being held on a $500,000 bond.
During a search of his home, police found rifle ammunition and a pistol.
Police said Anthony Smith is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm and/or ammunition.
He also had several outstanding arrest warrants.
Police said additional charges are anticipated.
