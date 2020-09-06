NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are investigating a shooting in the Newhallville neighborhood Sunday night.
Police say the shooting happened on Shepard Street at Read Street around 7:41 p.m.
A 24-year-old man was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police say detectives remain on scene investigating.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
