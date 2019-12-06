NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A man is being treated for hypothermia in New London after being rescued from the Thames River.
Emergency crews were called to the Thames River near the A&W Marine for the report of a person in the water.
A male victim was found in the water clinging to a dock.
New London Fire Department said bystanders, including a United States Postal worker, were attempting to pull the man from the water.
A rope was thrown to the victim and he was removed from the water by rescuers.
The victim was brought to Yale New Haven/Lawrence and Memorial Hospital to be treated for hypothermia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.