SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A 24-year-old man is accused of trying to take pictures of a woman in a changing room.
Rick Martin of Bristol was arrested Friday on an arrest warrant.
The incident happened back in August at the Old Navy store on Buckland Road.
The store's staff reported that a man was trying to take pictures of a woman in a changing room, then ran into nearby woods when confronted.
Officers checked the area but couldn't find the suspect.
Martin was later identified through surveillance camera video.
He was charged with risk of injury, second-degree breach of peace and voyeurism.
He was released on a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to face a judge in Manchester Superior Court on Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.